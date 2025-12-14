Rimowa adds more functionality to its signature grooved aluminum suitcases with the Cabin Luggage Harness Backpack. Designed for mobility and versatility, it adapts to your travel needs and moves with you.

It’s made for longevity using high-quality recycled nylon & nylon webbing for the exterior and recycled nylon for the lining. It fits over and around the suitcase like a harness. It makes great companion for most of the company’s luggage line, with adjustable straps on each side that conveniently fit the Original, Classic, Essential, Essential Lite and Hybrid collections.

The Rimowa Cabin Luggage Harness Backpack has two hidden shoulder straps and zipped side panels that convert the harness into a backpack. It offers extra storage space for other travel essentials, documents, or tech devices.

It offers cleverly placed pockets and compartments that allow easy access to your essentials. There are two large pockets that can fit laptops up to 16″ or for tablets, documents, and magazines. Several smaller pockets can hold other items like a doppler bag, charger, phones, and more. Three non-slip silicone strips keep the panels securely in place to ensure balance from uneven load.

Moreover, the Rimowa Cabin Luggage Harness Backpack has two top handles and zipped side panels that connect the two sections. This transforms the harness into a hand-carry bag formal enough for business use.

Compact and lightweight, it fits nicely around the suitcase and sits comfortably flushed around the shoulders and back. It weighs just 0.59kg and measures 15.4″ H x 12.2″ W x 3.5″ D.

Images courtesy of Rimowa