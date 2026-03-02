Manual scissors aren’t that very reliable when it comes to cutting thicker materials like cardboard and leather. It requires effort to make clean or precise cuts no matter how sharp the scissors. HOTO Tools’ EdgeFlow Cordless Electric Scissors makes a great alternative, offering effortless action every time.

Designed as a high-performance electric box cutter, this tool is ideal for demanding tasks that require precision and speed. It easily cuts through various materials and makes short work of carpet, canvas, corrugated boxes, rigid plastics, and leather. It features a powerful 285 RPM Boost Mode that breezes through materials up to a quarter inch thick.

This cutter provides short bursts of extra power for ten seconds when needed, especially when materials jam. Then it automatically returns to Eco mode for safety and motor protection. Moreover, HOTO Tools’ EdgeFlow Cordless Electric Scissors features a self-sharpening system that keeps the titanium-coated 420 stainless steel blade at optimal sharpness every time without maintenance.

This means fewer jams, smoother cuts, and no frequent blade replacements. Replacing the blade also takes just seconds thanks to the keyless twist-lock design. The blade is four times harder than regular steel and stays sharp for over six months.

HOTO Tools’ EdgeFlow Cordless Electric Scissors run on a USB-C rechargeable 20000mAh battery that delivers 40 minutes of runtime. It has a smart display that shows the battery level and real-time working status.

This tool provides stable power and clean cuts that manual tools or low-power cutters often struggle with. It minimizes hand strain and makes repetitive cutting tasks faster, safer, and more comfortable. Plus, it has a dual locking system that prevents accidental activation and an ergonomic and lightweight design.

Images courtesy of HOTO Tools