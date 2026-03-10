How many pockets are enough in a jacket? Minimal Organized Wear (MOW) believes you can never have enough when it comes to keeping everyday carry gear organized and protected. This is proof enough in its latest Kickstarter campaign, the ISOLA26 jacket.

It’s a wearable storage solution that also provides protection and insulation in the rain and cold. It’s a sleek and minimalist looking jacket that actually has plenty of tricks up its sleeves— or literally in its entire design.

ISOLA26 packs 26 smart pockets and 58 features that adapt to your urban commutes and outdoor adventures. These pockets stay flat to prevent the unsightly bulk. Yet, they offer intuitive access and protect your most-prized gear from the elements and prying eyes.

One of its amazing features includes the 90-degree angled Chest Touch Workdesk. It unzips and flaps down to provide clear and protected access to your phone, which is handy when you’re cycling, or on a bike or scooter. It also has a gravity-assisted clear sleeve GPS pocket that offers an alternative access to your phone. Speaking of clear sleeve, the detachable hood features clear plastic windows along its edge for unobstructed views to your left and right, while still offering protection from the rain and snow.

Another unique feature in the ISOLA26 jacket is the “silent pocket,” which disconnects your phone from the grid. It blocks any kind of network or signal so you can have a moment of peace and quiet from the digital world. This jacket ensures all critical pockets for your electronics provide water protection. When it gets too warm, it folds into its own pocket and transforms into a backpack or sling bag using a detachable strap.

Images courtesy of Jacopo/MOW