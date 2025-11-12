The Makeshift Traveler is a solar-powered backpack created by non-profit organization The HomeMore Project for the homeless community in California. The bag comes with items tailored to their needs, so they can at least live comfortably on the streets and stay connected.

The pack features a durable waterproof shell made of recycled water bottles. It has a 4W polycrystalline solar panel mounted on the top connected to an internal 10,000 mAh rechargeable power bank. A full charge of the battery requires four to six hours of direct sunlight. It can power two to three smartphones in a single charge via a built-in USB port.

The power bank is also rechargeable via an AC outlet via provided charging cables. Aside from its phone charging system, the Makeshift Traveler also has basic necessities for sleeping outdoors. This includes an external urethane-coated nylon pillow embedded at the bottom. A shirt or other clothing stuffed inside can puff up the pillow.

Meanwhile, a theft-resistant locking zipper secures the contents, which include an AM/FM radio, rain poncho, flashlight, ID card, water bottle, socks, lockbox, and a hygiene kit. There’s also an informational bronchure that lists 15 local partners of the organization.

Moreover, the Makeshift Traveler has a foldable tent and rolled-up sleeping bag. They can be carried inside or strapped under the pack. The organization launched their initiative product on October 1, 2022, providing over 1,200 models across 25 cities in California. A new fifth-generation model will be available in 2026 and it will have front and rear reflectors for better nighttime visibility.

Images courtesy of The HomeMore Project