SparkO is your versatile lighting solution for indoor and outdoor use. It has adjustable brightness and mounting options for hands-free use in various situations including camping, photography, walking, biking, and more.

It’s lightweight and tiny yet offers enough hands-free illumination so you can focus on the task at hand. It’s for both professionals or casual users who value quality and functionality in their everyday carry gear. You can clip it, magnetically mount it or use its stand.

Reading a book but prefer not to turn on the lamp? Clip the SparkO to your robe or shirt to direct the beam to the book. Meanwhile, its built-in stand transforms it into a compact night light or an instant photography or selfie light when attached to the back of your phone.

This light features CSP LEDs that deliver a max 300 lumens with three adjustable color temperatures (2700-6500K) and four lighting options. It comes in a circular design with a touch button in the middle that lets you adjust the brightness to suit various scenarios.

SparkO is perfect for precision tasks like art, make up, detailed repairs, and photography, because it has built-in True Color Light (CRI 95+) that reveals authentic colors with daylight accuracy. Best of all, it’s designed for durability and longevity.

The silicone-embedded wiring can withstand endless bends while maintaining perfect conductivity every time. Likewise, its exclusive, flexible circuit design gives a premium, soft hand feel. This light is also IPX5-rated to withstand light water or rain splashes. SparkO runs on a USB-C rechargeable battery that offers 14 hours of runtime and comes in three colorways.

Images courtesy of Scoutlite