The Elio reimagines the portable water bottle into a functional structural totem. It makes stylish artistic display on your desk and offers reliable on-the-go hydration. Outside of its pleasing aesthetics, it boasts a lightweight yet robust shell that can withstand whatever life throws its way.

This bottle holds 750ml (25.4 fl oz) water in a dishwasher-safe construction made with food-grade platinum silicone (BPA-free) for pure and odor-free hydration. The silicone comes with an aluminum hard case for flexible protection. You can step on it, throw it, or drop it and it immediately bounces back into shape.

Elio provides hassle-free one-handed opening for quick, effortless on-the-go sips while running, travelling, or working out. Moreover, it features a leak-proof seal so you can toss it inside your bag and has a wide mouth for easy refills, ice loading, and hand washing.

But what makes this water bottle stand out from its kind is its ultimate packability. It weighs just 0.16kg when empty and moves with you but out of sight. When not in use, it twists down flat in seconds into a pocket-size disc. It locks flat into its base into a compact 3cm disc that easily slips inside pockets, backpacks, or clutches.

Elio even doubles as a colorful bag accessory when packed down. It has a discreet handle that loops around bags, belt loops, or wherever you hang it for quick access. Moreover, unlike rounded water bottles, its triangular form ensures stability on surfaces. It lies flat on its side and doesn’t roll away when accidentally knocked down.

Images courtesy of Max Gunawan