Don’t limit yourself to a fixed set of functions when it comes to your multi-tool. Certain situations call for certain tools and EyeQ’s SwitchDisc ensures you always have the right one ready. It packs 10 functions and features a swappable core in a compact and lightweight titanium shell.

The Swap Core System elevates its functionality especially when outdoors. It offers three precision cores swappable in seconds: the Navigation Compass, Environmental Thermometer, and 4x Magnifier. The compass has a stable, liquid-filled dampening for precise directions even on open waters and on the most dangerous trails.

Meanwhile, the thermometer offers instant real-time temperature reading and the magnifier, engineered from optical-grade glass (96% light transmittance, 1.5 refractive index), delivers a clear and bright image with minimal distortion. It’s ideal for reading fine print, inspecting nature, and doubles as a fire igniter when used with sunlight.

The compass and thermometer are IPX-8 waterproof and uses military-grade photoluminescent markings for visibility in the dark. Moreover, SwitchDisc offers mechanical essentials including an adjustable wrench featuring quick-adjusting jaws to support a wide variety of bolts or nuts.

This wrench transforms into a screwdriver using the 6mm hex holder that securely grips a 1/4″ bit. Other tools include a 4cm (1.57 inch) dual-scale ruler (inch and metric), pry bar, nail puller, bottle opener, and a tungsten carbide glass breaker. All these functions and more come in a shell forged from aerospace-grade Grade 5 titanium, for excellent corrosion and heat resistance and lightweight strength. This multi-tool weighs just 54 grams and is only 3.59″ long.

