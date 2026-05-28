YSmart, building on the success of the Bullet2, released its successor, the Bullet3 flashlight. Like its predecessor, it still comes in a micro-size footprint, specifically at merely 1.30″ long. Yet it packs even more robust, outdoor-ready functionality with professional-grade LED performance.

It’s smaller than your fingerprint, so it easily hangs from a keychain and is barely noticeable inside your jeans’ fifth pocket at merely 5g, making it ideal for everyday carry. Despite being small and lightweight, this keychain flashlight delivers powerful brightness that easily rivals its larger counterparts.

Bullet3 is an overpowered, durable backup tool featuring three lighting modes that cater to actual situations. It has 6500K (CREE XP-GR LED) cool white for clarity and outdoor use, and 4000K (Luminous SST-20 LED) warm white for softer everyday lighting. Meanwhile, the 660 nm red light (SST-20 LED) helps preserve vision in low-light situations or at night. Each version emits light that is cleaner, more efficient, and more consistent.

Moreover, this micro-sized torch is built for both backcountry and urban jungle adventures. It is IPX8 waterproof, which means it can withstand a downpour and submersions in water up to one meter for 30 minutes or more. It boasts an extremely tough shell that can withstand flames or being run over by a car.

Bullet3 features an all-metal sealed construction and ditches rechargeable batteries, so there’s no downtime. Instead, it runs on the widely available button cells. Just replace drained button cells with fresh ones, and you’re good to go. This keychain flashlight is available in titanium, brass, and aluminum versions, giving you the option between ultralight, classic, or premium builds.

Images courtesy of YSmart