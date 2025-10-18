Yeti prides itself on creating durable gear from bear-resistant coolers, insulated tumblers, totes, and backpacks. Its latest release, the Loadout GoBox 1 Gear Case, maintains the brand’s durability-first ethos, but steps into uncharted waters: EDC

It’s the newest and most compact member of the Loadout GoBox Family. It’s an ultra-portable, no-fail gear safe that protects your everyday carry essentials from the elements with its nearly indestructible shell. It protects your phone, keys, medicine, wallet, charger, and other valuables from water, dust, scratches, and heavy impact.

The Yeti Loadout GoBox 1 Gear Case is IP67 and IP65 wildproof, dustproof, and fully submersible in water. Its Defender II construction can handle serious impacts to ensure tough protection for your valuables.

More than a weatherproof storage, this safe also offers neat organization for your gear. The removable tray and silicone PackAttic can hold most phones and small items like car keys, credit cards, IDs, passports, park passes and more and keep them in stow and easily accessible.

Moreover, the Yeti Loadout GoBox 1 Gear Case has an ultra-durable tether strap to loop and strap around equipment, like saddles, skiff grab rails, or side ATV doors. The strap also loops and attaches to Yeti’s soft coolers and bags using the HitchPoint Grid.

Yeti Loadout GoBox 1 Gear Case is the perfect companion to any outdoor adventure or on your travels. It provides reliable and durable protection for your EDC essentials. Not to mention it is lightweight at just 0.77kg and is generous enough in its storage capacity. It is also available in several colorways including King Crab Orange, Charcoal, Rescue Red, Black, and Tan.

Images courtesy of Yeti