You shouldn’t compromise on quality and performance when it comes to your travel gear, especially your bag. You need one built specifically to handle daily adventures and the elements, while being comfortable to use, just like what Matador’s ReFraction Packable Backpack provides.

This backpack is for the dynamic traveler who wants robust and lightweight versatility in their gear. It boasts technical components cleverly disguised in refined aesthetics that make this an all-arounder. It looks great whether for commutes in the urban jungle or for outdoor adventures. It’s also equally comfortable in the office or at the gym.

Matador’s ReFraction Packable Backpack offers a generous sixteen liters of main storage space and comfortable for all-day carry thanks to LiteCush Shoulder Straps, which are structured, padded, breathable, and packable. It boasts a durable construction that can handle everyday use and abuse. This includes its 100D recycled nylon shell, which offers lightweight strength, abrasion resistance and water resistance.

Moreover, YKK zippers enhanced its water resistance. This backpack is lightweight at just 8oz and compact enough for everyday carry at 17″ x 10″ x 7.5″. It even folds down into its own pocket for portability at a small size of 8″ x 5.5″ x 3″ (20 x 13 x 8cm).

Matador’s ReFraction Packable Backpack has plenty of secure storage options. it has a top zipped pocket for quick-access essentials like phone, keys, wallet, and more. It converts to a stow bag for the folded backpack.

Then there are dual stretch water bottle pockets and a front stretch zipped pocket. Then the adjustable, removable sternum strap helps balance the load in the bag, while also doubling as luggage strap.

Images courtesy of Matador