Outdoor performance shoes can appear too technical for everyday city wear. Not the Wildpool, designed by endurance swimmer and lifelong wild swimmer Sami Robertson. His design not only looks stylish, but also built to provide comfort and withstand adventures on land and water.

At its core is a breathable, anti-microbial, and protective shell made with odor-resistant EVA foam. The shoe features strategically placed holes on different areas on the upper, including on the toe vamp, the heel counter, and eyestay. This allows water to escape without trapping in small rocks or grit, ensuring the shoe dries quickly and stays lightweight.

Aside from being waterproof, Wildpool offers grip support and ergonomic comfort with a cushioned, contoured footbed that supports post-swim recovery. The orthopaedic-informed footbed absorbs impact and reduces strain on the lower torso, including on the knees, ankles, and hips.

The design also supports both urban and outdoor adventures, from muddy trails to city dashes. Built to withstand rigorous use, its midsole and upper tension underwent extreme tests to withstand an amazing 25 kg of force.

Wildpool is practical, functional, and reliable. It offers easy slip on/off performance with elasticated laces that offer both style and slight stability, whether in or out of the water. It’s a “design detail that keeps the shoe feeling secure and intentional.”

Moreover, Robertson also designed a circular footwear, one that you can turn into a new pair once they get worn out. Wildpool is available in four colorways to match your mood and preference. These include Midnight Splash, Skinny Dip, Shoreline, and Mono tide.

Images courtesy of Wildpool/Sami Robertson