For adventures under the sun, one would assume that a thick layer offers reliable UPF protection, not a lightweight and nearly transparent one. But that’s where Arc’teryx’s Ossa 1/2 Zip Hoody defies the norm.

This jacket feels cool and light on the skin, allowing you to move freely and comfortably. Designed for summer hikes and high-exposure days, it features a sleek fit that keeps bulk to a minimum without sacrificing coverage.

Arc’teryx’s Ossa 1/2 Zip Hoody looks nearly transparent, but its appearance belies its impressive functionality. It’s crafted from nylon stretch ripstop (87% nylon and 13% elastane) performance fabric equipped with UPF 50+ protection.