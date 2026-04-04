For adventures under the sun, one would assume that a thick layer offers reliable UPF protection, not a lightweight and nearly transparent one. But that’s where Arc’teryx’s Ossa 1/2 Zip Hoody defies the norm.
This jacket feels cool and light on the skin, allowing you to move freely and comfortably. Designed for summer hikes and high-exposure days, it features a sleek fit that keeps bulk to a minimum without sacrificing coverage.
Arc’teryx’s Ossa 1/2 Zip Hoody looks nearly transparent, but its appearance belies its impressive functionality. It’s crafted from nylon stretch ripstop (87% nylon and 13% elastane) performance fabric equipped with UPF 50+ protection.
The textile provides protection from exposure to ultraviolet radiation, making it ideal to use in the sun or even on snow. Additionally, the fabric helps regulate temperature by allowing moisture vapour to escape. This elevates comfort inside the garment, making it an excellent outdoor gear for high-exposure hikes.
Moreover, the integrated StormHood protects your head and neck from sun exposure. Arc’teryx’s Ossa 1/2 Zip Hoody shields your arms, neck, head, and upper body without overheating. This way, you stay on top of your adventure. Meanwhile, it features a classic fit that feels comfortable throughout the chest, waist, hip, and thighs. It allows unrestricted movement, making it a reliable layer whether over or under.
When it’s time to vent, the half-zip design offers easy ventilation without the need to shed layers mid-hike. You stay comfortable and protected while on the move. Conveniently, this jacket folds down to a portable size that fits in its own pocket for compact storage in your backpack.
Images courtesy of Arc’teryx