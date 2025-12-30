Don’t take the Shirasagi Tesho Knife at face value. It is minimalist and devoid of the bells and whistles found in other knives from revered brands. But this doesn’t mean that it’s unreliably functional. On the contrary, this hand-forged knife is steeped in the rich tradition of Japanese swordsmithing. Its craftsmanship harks back to the Taishō era (1912-1926), where swords and bayonets were prominent weapons of defense. Blades during this period were exceptionally sharp, and this knife is no different.

Hand-crafted by an artisan who spent 36 years in the Japanese Defense Force’s Reconnaissance Unit, he engaged in reconnaissance and survival training with minimal gear. This knife is built from his experience through these demanding missions, during which he deeply understood the importance of knives as “tools to protect life.”

The Tesho Knife makes short work of cutting, slicing, and piercing any material, even both delicate and powerful cuts. Made using centuries-old blacksmithing techniques, its blade features a hamon pattern similar to that of a Japanese sword, giving it a truly distinctive character.

The blade is made from carbon tool steel, known for its excellent edge retention and resistance to wear, chipping, and deformation. The high carbon content gives the blade its remarkable hardness. This means it can achieve extreme sharpness to a fine edge that chefs and craftsmen prefer.

The curved blade tapers toward the tip for improved visibility during delicate tasks, such as coring onions and tomatoes. Its slender tip is also great for complex cuts as it easily moves inside ingredients. Meanwhile, the balance-centered handle on the Tesho Knife features a rugged and hammered finish for enhanced and secure grip. The knife comes with a leather sheath for safe carrying and is attachable to a lanyard for hands-free carry.

