Pelican is renowned for its impact-resistant, military-grade shock-absorbing cases that see the worst of every outdoor adventure imaginable. It’s also been on the front lines and even proved its toughness during the Artemis II splashdown. This summer, the brand is giving its classic hard cases an even tougher and modular upgrade with the release of the Next Generation Protector series.

The classic models getting the upgrade include the 1400, 1510, 1560, and 1650. These cases already boast rugged, durable, and bomb-proof protective capabilities. But the upgrade further enhances their impact strength and allows customization.

The cases in the Next Generation Protector series feature construction with Pelican’s proprietary HPX polymer technology. This tech offers 12 percent stronger impact performance than past iterations and is overall lighter.

Moreover, the new cases traded the older latch design with intuitive push-button mechanisms for faster, effortless access to the interior. They also feature restructured transport wheels for smoother mobility across rugged surfaces. Additionally, the cases are fully customizable according to your needs.

They feature a new, versatile modular ecosystem, including new Gridpoint lid organizers and attachable ModPack utility pouches for enhanced storage options. The cases in Pelican’s Next Generation Protector series are also equipped with the Modlight Pivot in-case lighting system, which provides hands-free illumination of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

The light offers red, blue, or white light and boasts an equally durable design that can withstand lid slams, rough transport, and the rigors of extreme outdoor adventures. The Next Generation Protector series will be available on Pelican’s website on June 22.

Images courtesy of Pelican