Are you a tech-savvy individual? If so, have you considered a backup energy source when the grid goes down? High-capacity power banks are indeed versatile but also come with limitations. These are usually enough to charge your smartphones, tablets, and other smaller devices. When it comes to larger appliances, on the other hand, it requires power stations like Yoshino’s B4000.

In a perfect world, the power grid should be completely reliable and efficient. Sadly, reality sucks because interruptions can strike at any given time. As more companies enter the market, consumers face an overwhelming number of options.

Some of the reputable brands we know of include Anker, EcoFlow, Bluetti, Jackery, and Goal Zero. Meanwhile, Yoshino is a relatively new player in the scene yet is renowned for the quality of its solid-state technologies. Just like the other models in the lineup, you’re looking at a product with a sleek and futuristic design.

Accompanying its stylish aesthetics, the B4000 is packing a 2611 Wh solid-state lithium battery with a rated maximum output of 4,000W. It also supports fast charging protocols to get from zero to 80% in 70 minutes via direct AC input. Yoshino says this unit will last more than 4,000 charging cycles before its solid-state lithium batteries degrade to 80% of its original capacity.

Furthermore, the B4000 also features a UPS function for seamless usage. Gallium Nitride transistors minimize energy loss and boost lifespan. The front panel has 2x USB-A ports, 1x USB-C PD, 1x USB-C, 2x DC ports, and a digital display. You can find two wireless charging pads on top. Lastly, the rear holds 2x AC outlets, 1x TT-30R, 1x solar/car port, 1x AC input port, and 1 Smart Link port to hook up optional modular add-ons.

