As much as everyone dreads an apocalyptic future wherein technology becomes sentient and enslaves humanity, robots are here to stay. The popularity of smart home automation means that most chores can be assigned to specific motorized machines. Companies like 1x Technologies want to make humanoid helpers like its NEO Gamma easier to integrate into every household.

Although most of us already own robot versions of vacuums, pool cleaners, and lawn mowers, we have yet to interact closely with one that resembles a person. In fact, most of the concepts and prototypes due for commercial production are somewhat bordering on the uncanny valley spectrum.

Meanwhile, the NEO Gamma presents a clever solution. 1x Technologies understands how we instinctively react negatively to whatever appears unfamiliar. Therefore, the manufacturer plans to ship its so-called “Home Humanoid” with a special Knit Suit.

As simple as it sounds, the outfit covers almost everything except for the head and hands. Likewise, the material “is soft to the touch and flexible for dynamic movements.” Additionally, the nylon-based fabric dampens most mechanical noises.

Until future models mimic facial features and move with a natural gait, early adopters will take whatever they can get. If it were up to us, the 2024 ensemble of the NEO Beta would have been the more stylish choice. Nevertheless, the jacket with a hoodie and track pants might be an odd choice.

Come to think of it, the NEO Gamma in sporty apparel looks like a person about to go on a road run. Instead, the current iteration exudes a more welcoming aura. So far, this handy helper is capable of deep cleaning, tidying, and other home management tasks.

Images courtesy of 1x Technologies