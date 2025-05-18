Staying connected with your loved ones while traveling the world can have its ups and downs. It gives them peace of mind knowing you’re updating them about your trip or your whereabouts. On the other hand, it can be a problem keeping in touch virtually, especially when you don’t have your devices charged because you don’t have the ideal power adapter used in that specific country. Hence, this is where Matador’s Global Travel Adapter comes in handy.

This packable and compact device makes charging simple as it’s compatible with over 170 countries and territories. It is compliant with international safety standards including CE, RoHS, UKCA, and FCC. This device packs six output ports including a multi-country AC plug, three standard USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports.

Conveniently, it can power up six devices simultaneously so you can have a phone, laptop, camera, and more charged. Matador’s Global Travel Adapter has a 35-watt power rating and features a smart-charging technology that automatically detects and delivers the proper voltage to safely charge and power devices. Its high-capacity USB-C PD35 port powers up larger devices and fast-charging smartphones with ease.

Likewise, unlike competitors that use swappable external prongs, this adapter streamlines the process with its singular cube and retractable prongs. Using a retractable prong maintains its clean silhouette, one that prevents potential holes in your bag or backpack. Meanwhile, its lightweight and packable design (measuring 3″ x 2″ x 2″ and weighing 5.8oz) makes it easily fit in backpacks, luggage, or even in the pocket of your jeans.

