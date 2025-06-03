Cooking over fire is a timeless camping tradition. There’s something mesmerizing and soothing about watching the dancing flames and listening to the crackling fire. But building camp fires can be a challenge, not to mention risky. Hence, most people prefer to use portable fire pits, like the YOKA Cooking Fire Pit Light.
This versatile outdoor cooking gear from Japanese outdoor brand YOKA (Your Official Key to Adventure) makes a great camping sidekick. It’s the more portable and slender version of its bestselling Bonfire Cooking Pit, featuring intuitive design elements that make cooking outdoors convenient.
The YOKA Cooking Fire Pit Light is crafted entirely from stainless steel. It’s a modular station that uses a five-piece design that weighs just over 1.37 kg. It collapses into itself for easy packing and unpacking. It seamlessly folds down into a flat plane that’s less than an inch thick for compact storage.
But when it’s time to fire up the grill, it easily pops up into position. When in use, the legs point inward for structural stability so you can cook with ease knowing pots or pans don’t end up toppling to the ground. Its bonfire stand doubles as an open fire grill and when constructed, there’s plenty of surface area for cooking or grilling multiple cuts of vegies, meats, or soups simultaneously.
Moreover, the YOKA Cooking Fire Pit Light comes with a laser-cut grill gate that can rest in the upper, lower, or middle position to cater to different cooking types. It's like baking in an oven with its adjustable rack. The grill can also be completely removed.
Images courtesy of Huckberry