Packing light is essential for outdoor adventures. Bulk, manual air pumps for inflatables are no longer very practical and efficient. There are pocketable and lightweight types that do the job effectively, like the new Nitecore AP01 air pump.

It’s compact and light, weighing just 22 grams, which is lighter than the previously released AP05C, which weighs one gram more. It slips into the pocket easily at a small footprint of just 1.61″ long and 1.22″ wide, making it smaller than the AP05C, which is 3.03″ long.

Moreover, the Nitecore AP01 air pump efficiently inflates devices with an air pressure of 2.8 kPa and an airflow rate of 220 liters per minute. When used with the brand’s NB10000 power bank, it can inflate an air pillow and adult swimming ring for approximately 22 seconds, a single sleeping pad in 75 seconds, and a double air bed for seven minutes.

A dedicated carrying pouch stores the air pump, along with different-sized nozzles to handle various tasks. It comes with wide and narrow nozzles suitable for air beds, air pillows, and air sofas, as well as small and medium-sized silicone nozzles for balloons, air mattresses, and vacuum bags.

Meanwhile, the pinch nozzle is ideal for swimming rings or inflatable life jackets. Moreover, the Nitecore AP01 doubles as a fire starter and deflates devices as efficiently as it inflates.

To keep its weight down, the Nitecore AP01 doesn’t have a built-in battery. Instead, it connects to a power bank with an output of 5V = 2A or higher via a USB-C powered plug. It’s also adventure-ready, built with a drop resistance of up to two meters.

Images courtesy of Nitecore