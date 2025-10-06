For the longest time, it seemed North American manufacturers had a monopoly on rugged recreational vehicles. However, little did we know that Europe, especially Germany, has its fair share of highly regarded brands. Even fresh faces in the scene offer remarkable builds like the new Auriga Explorer — a rugged conversion for tough terrain.

As a fairly new player in the growing German motorhome and adventure trailer market, it has a steep hill to surmount. Nevertheless, the team understands that it needs formidable fundamentals to compete with some of the best names out there. Hence, each Explorer begins with either a Ford Ranger or Volkswagen Amarok.

Both are robust donor vehicles with chassis engineered to withstand rough adventures. So far, press images of the RV appear to be based on the Blue Oval’s pickup truck. What this model brings to the table is a compact and aerodynamic profile when you’re on the move.

Benefits include fuel efficiency, better stability, improved handling, faster acceleration, and more. Nevertheless, when it’s time to set up camp, a multi-module electro-pneumatic system offers a surprisingly generous living space replete with best-in-class creature comforts.

Each Explorer features a pop-up roof alongside three slide-out compartments that greatly expand the interior volumes. This mobile habitat can sleep between four to six people and has a dining area to accommodate the same number of people. Plenty of storage compartments ensure supplies and gear are just within reach.

Other notable amenities include a kitchen with an oven, a large garage unit, an entrance area that transforms into a bathroom with a shower, and a dry separation toilet. Auriga intends to start production of the Explorer by the end of 2025.

Images courtesy of Auriga Explorer