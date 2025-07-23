Triple Aught Design’s Force 10 Cargo Shorts combine robust construction and practical functionality. It’s an indispensable companion for any adventure, be it in the concrete jungle or on the road less traveled. Its thoughtful design and meticulous engineering ensure reliability and durability no matter the adventure, big or small.

It can take a beating, featuring triple-needle stitching on both inner and outer seams and double-needle stitching throughout the entire garment. It also has a reinforced seat, gusseted crotch, and strategic bar tacks provide reliable support for stress points.

Moreover, TAD’s Force 10 Cargo Shorts uses a DWR-coated proprietary Nylon Cotton (NYCO) Ripstop (RS) material that blends the durability of nylon with the breathability of cotton for a perfect balance of comfort and durability. Then using a special reinforcing technique, ripstop materials stop small tears from spreading into larger holes.

These shorts have an overbuilt construction packed with ample storage, both accessible and concealed. There are two drop-in front welt pockets with external D-rings perfect for dummy cording critical gear. Likewise, it has secure bellowed cargo pockets with internal gear organizers and webbing rails, perfect for keeping multi-tools in place.

Then two hidden internal pockets are for valuables like passports and cash. TAD’s Force 10 Cargo Shorts also has flap pockets that can store longer items like a ruler or flashlight. There are two rear flap pockets with hidden dual button closures and two thigh cargo flap pockets with hidden dual button closures.

These shorts also have hand pockets with coin pocket dividers. Even the Canadian tape-style buttons, with their superior staying power, are secured with robust nylon webbing and bar tacks. More than just clothing, the Force 10 Cargo Shorts’ thoughtful design practically transforms it into a wearable tool.

