The Lectric Boil Overlander is a battery-powered induction cooker designed for off-grid or outdoor use. It’s ideal for campers, overlanders, or outdoor enthusiasts who want a reliable cooking solution that doesn’t require solar, AC, or DC power. It also eliminates the need for gas canisters or open flames, making it eco-friendly and safer to use, especially in wooded areas.

Instead, it’s a versatile cooker that runs entirely on a removable 1-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that weighs 11kg. It operates for over an hour on full boil, or for two to three hours on medium heat. The battery offers versatile charging options, including a 120V AC outlet, solar panels, USB-C, or a vehicle’s 12V outlet. A single charge can boil up to 36 cups of water. The battery even doubles as a power bank, simultaneously charging other devices while cooking via its additional USB and 110V outlets.

The Lectric Boil Overlander features a dual-burner design. One is larger at 10 inches, and the other is smaller at six inches. Each burner outputs 1200W of heat, but the larger burner can reach 1800W in boost mode. Meanwhile, rotary dials and a 4.30-inch color display provide precise control of the temperature and power levels.

To ensure consistent heat output, this induction cooker comes with a built-in windshield that protects the cooking surface from gusts or wind. Moreover, unlike traditional induction cookers that don’t work with certain cookware, the Lectric Boil Overlander supports cast iron, carbon steel, and stainless steel pots and pans. It even comes in a portable, folding case with a chopping board and storage space for food prep convenience.

Images courtesy of Lectric Boil