Gold Coast-based tiny house firm Black Clay proves time and again that going tiny on your living accommodations doesn’t mean sacrificing on style and comfort. Case in point is its Harper model, which offers luxury and sophistication inside and out.

It offers a generous 20-square-meter living space stretched out across an eight-meter long and 2.5-meter wide structure. Built on a robust triple-axle steel trailer designed for full transportability, the house is visually striking even from the outside alone.

Black Clay clad Harper in a sophisticated blend of curved Decobatten aluminum and Colorbond steel cladding. This thoughtful combination renders a timber-like silhouette that calls for minimal maintenance. The elegant aesthetic extends inward, where architectural birch ply lining and timber oak flooring result in a luxurios interior.

Then glass windows brighten up the space and connects indoors to outdoors. Moreover, neutral colors from the finishing to the furniture pieces make the house feel cozy. This includes the kitchen which has a Caesarstone bench and Laminex cabinetry

The kitchen has an electric two-burner stove, exhaust fan, floating shelves, and room for a built-in bar fridge. It shares space with the living area, which has a bench seat lounge with built in storage drawers and a curved breakfast bar.

Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the home is the bedroom with a timber oak screen for privacy. Harper sleeps two on a queen-sized bed with built-in cabinetry. Then on the opposite end is the bathroom, which has a flushing toilet, concrete basin, shower with fixed glass screen, and mirror cabinet. This model is also customizable with off-grid capabilities.

