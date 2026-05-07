YETI expands its Rambler Family of tumblers, mugs, and bottles with the godfather of them all, the Rambler Beverage Bucket. It trades some of that sealed performance from the brand’s beloved hard and soft coolers, for an open, party-friendly framework.

The addition shifts the site from tailgates and campsites to backyard BBQs and al fresco dining. It features a wider, lower footprint, which makes it easy to display bottles, rather than bury them in ice.

Being part of the Rambler Family means it also boasts a durable shell and highly reliable performance. YETI’s Rambler Beverage Bucket is made from 18/8 kitchen-grade stainless steel, which is dishwasher safe. It’s big and strong enough to haul a six-pack or three bottles of wine (without the lid), keeping them cold long into the night in a double-wall vacuum-insulated shell.

With the lid on, it easily transforms into an ice bucket for those who prefer to have their drinks on the rocks. Meanwhile, a heavy-duty rotating handle provides a strong grip when transporting a loaded bucket from one site to another. Then a Bearfoot non-slip ring at the bottom helps prevent unwanted slips, clanks, and scratches.

When it’s time to pack up and go, YETI’s Rambler Beverage Bucket stacks up for neat and compact storage, especially in cramped spaces. When empty, this bucket is light, weighing just 3.04kg (6.70lbs) and measures 11.5″ wide by 8.8″ tall. As part of the Rambler Family, it too is available in different Seasonal and Core colors and is customizable with monograms, images, initials, and more.

Images courtesy of YETI