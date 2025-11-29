Staying hydrated is important when you’re working up a sweat in the gym or out on an outdoor adventure. Water jugs, sports bottles, and tumblers provide on-the-go hydration. But if you want more out of your bottle, then YETI quielty launched its Yonder Shaker Bottle so you can turn a plain drinking water into an energy drink or any mixed drink.

The launch came after YETI acquired the assets of Helimix for a reported $83 million. The acquisition gave YETI Helimix’s famous patented vortex-mixing design, which is a fave among gym buffs who prefer bottles without mesh screens or metal balls for hydration mixes.

This means the Yonder Shaker Bottle doesn’t needs a screen or a whisk and doesn’t have any loose parts inside. Instead, it uses the patented Helimix Technology, which uses a unique wall design to deliver a powerful swirling motion to blend powders smoothly.

The bottle’s hex-shaped design creates a natural tornado effect. It whips ingredients together just using motion: each shake triggers the bottle’s internal geometry to create a cyclone that blends powders and liquids together. The design reduces clutter or extra pieces (including the added cleanup after each use).

YETI’s Yonder Shaker bottle is best for protein shakes, pre-workouts, greens, hydration mixes, smoothies, meal replacements, and more. It also offers leak-proof storage and sips with its covered chug-style spout. Its lid locks down tight with a snap closure and stays shut even through hard shakes or any outdoor activity.