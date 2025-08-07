What typically makes a motorcycle iconic is its design, performance, and achievements in motorsport. However, it differs from one enthusiast to another. Series fans of BMW Motorrad often consider the boxer engines of the R series as perhaps the most definitive feature of the marque’s engineering prowess. Now, coffee aficionados can get into the fun with the Big Coffee Boxer.

Some say caffeine — especially that from coffee — is potentially a gateway drug. While we do admit everyone starts with just a cup of jitter juice a day, but eventually craves more than the average drinker over time. Although this premium espresso machine will do the same, its captivating craftsmanship could lead to another type of addiction.

In our opinion, the Big Coffee Boxer is pure marketing genius. It takes advantage of people’s love for coffee to gradually lure them into a particular pitfall. It won’t be long before you indulge in adrenaline-pumping thrills on board a BMW bike. Thankfully, only 80 examples of this bad boy are due for retail. For those wondering, yes, it uses genuine components from its namesake.

Specifically, each unit is sourced from an actual R 18 1.8-liter Big Boxer mill. Of course, for health reasons, these do not undergo the usual operational tests. Reports point out that the venture is a partnership with Dallmayr and ECM — both are prominent names in the coffee scene.

In fact, the Big Coffee Boxer seems like someone turned the engine into a decorative showpiece. Nevertheless, instead of cranking out 89 horsepower and 120 lb-ft of torque, it’s pumping out pure panic extract for human consumption. It touts an E61 brew group, a rotary pump, a digital shot timer, and independent water circuits for simultaneous operation.

Images courtesy of ECM/BMW Motorrad/Dallmayr