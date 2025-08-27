Turn ordinary pancakes or biscuits into colorful art or elevate your latte art skill with the help of iKoffy EdiBot. It’s the world’s first AI-powered full-color food printer that delivers vivid and clear prints in two seconds using food-safe ink.

If you don’t have the talent for frosting or doing colorful food decorations, but still want to customize food with unique designs, then this device can help. It prints directly over a food item with a simple button press and offers over thousands of image options.

iKoffy EdiBot works with a companion app where you can choose designs or make your own. There are built-in templates and you can also create 3-5 AI-powered image designs using simple keywords, or customize your own uploaded images to make it personal.

This device prints in vivid full CMYK color at 1200 DPI, which is 4× the industry standard. It produces ultra-sharp lines, vibrant hues, and stunning detail using a patented NanoJet cartridge that delivers precise ink control and crisper results. The cartridge uses 30 percent less ink compared to traditional printers and each produces an amazing 30,000 vibrant prints. It prints 0.92″ wide in a single pass with maxi print lengths to 1.2 meters at lower resolutions.

iKoffy EdiBot uses edible ink made from food-grade ingredients including glycerin, water, and FD&C-approved coloring. It also uses only plant-based emulsifiers, is FDA-certified, vegan, kosher-friendly, and has no animal-derived components.

The device works best on flat, absorbent surfaces like cookies, cakes, macarons, marshmallows, and on coffee foam. Aside from food items, it also works on non-food items like cotton fabrics, cards, gift boxes, napkins, and ribbons. iKoffy EdiBot is pocketable at 2.66″ x 2.78″ x 3.89″ and weighs just 5.8 oz (165g).

Images courtesy of iKoffy