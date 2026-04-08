No matter where your adventure takes you, it’s always best to stay nourished and hydrated. This is where coolers become essential storage to keep food and drinks fresh and cold. Pelican’s Dayventure Collection keeps the load light without sacrificing performance and durability.

The lineup includes Cube, Base, Carry, and Tote formats, as well as Backpack and Sling options. These coolers combine lightweight portability with brand’s legendary outdoor protection.

Pelican’s Dayventure Backpack Cooler features padded shoulder straps and offers extreme insulation. Meanwhile, the Dayventure Tote is an open-top soft cooler that blends casual comfort with Pelican-grade insulation. Like the Backpack Cooler, it’s ideal for spontaneous adventures, such as trips to the park, to the farmers market, and more.

Meanwhile, the Dayventure Cube is a compact, personal cooler that doesn’t compromise performance despite its size. Engineered for maximum cold retention, it offers grab-and-go convenience, ideal for quick missions, including emergency situations.

Additionally, Pelican’s Dayventure Base is a streamlined, low-profile cooler for family adventures and weekend getaways. It delivers all-day insulation in a versatile and ready-to-use design. The Dayventure Sling is a compact, sling-style cooler for hands-free portability. It features high-density foam insulation and built for reliable cold retention on single-day missions.

Lastly, the Dayventure Carry is a reconfigurable cooler that offers either vertical or horizontal use. Its flexible carry options makes it ideal for carrying not just food and drinks, but also dishes and trays.

Pelican’s Dayventure Collection is built with high-density closed-cell foam, puncture-resistant materials, and leak-resistant zippers. They come in trunk-friendly footprint, making them as practical as they are durable.

Images courtesy of Pelican