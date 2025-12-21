REEDesigned’s Teapot offers an innovative solution in brewing tea automatically without the use of any electronics. It employs a mechanical method, totally negating the need for a separate digital timer.

The design focuses on functional sustainability and combines simplicity with technology with the aim of preventing over or underbrewed tea. Its patent-pending mechanism foregoes the use of any electronic parts in the automation to ensure the product’s recyclability.

REEDEsigned’s Teapot comprise of five food-safe components: lid, mesh filter, timer, brew chamber, and collection chamber. The filter is made from woven stainless steel, which can brew any type of tea and is removable for easy cleaning.

Meanwhile, the collection chamber/carafe is borosilicate glass and the brew chamber from extruded PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate). The rest of the parts are PP plastic or Polypropylene, which is a versatile plastic and highly recyclable.

The timer in REEDesigned’s Teapot comes in the form of eight PP pegs that cover holes in the brewing chamber. The pegs also store magnetically under the lid. Each peg offers a 30 second incremental change in the brewing time. The quickest brew time is three minutes and slowest is six minutes and 30 seconds.

It brews according to the number of pegs chosen. But without a peg used it only takes 30 seconds to brew. The automation happens alongside the water flow. As water seeps through the filter to immerse the tea leaves and then through the holes, it slowly fills the carafe with the brewed tea.

This in turn allows the brewing chamber and filter to rise upward to separate the leaves automatically for disposal. REEDesigned’s Teapot has a 600ml capacity and comes in an all-white colorway that looks equally comfortable on the kitchen counter, the dinner table, or office desk.

