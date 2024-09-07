The Bon-Flame is a collaborative product between Yamaha Corporation and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd under the “Two Yamahas, One Passion” project. This is a heater attachment that converts the flame of a single burner into far-infrared heat and does so in a poetic way.

This innovative concept utilizes the properties of bimetal to create an enchanting experience. The bimetallic sheet comprise of two metals with different expansion rates glued together . When heated, the sheet changes shape and the heat triggers a small ball-shaped bimetal at the end to rotate and unfold.

As this happens, the metal glows red and emits far-infrared heat as it transforms into a large flame shape. It offers warmth while performing a visually captivating effect like watching a flower bloom. The Bon-Flame reflects the company’s commitment to enriching outdoor experiences.

This product aligns with the project’s key phrase, “Playing with fire.” It’s a tool that heightens emotions in a distinctly Yamaha-like way, by letting users experience the feeling of controlling fire as though it were a musical instrument or mobility tool. It’s the ideal tool for camping or other outdoor activities as it produces far-infrared heat.

Far-infrared is a healthier alternative than gas and is known to have health benefits. Some saunas use far-infrared thermal therapy to stimulate cellular metabolism, which helps enhance the body’s regenerative ability. It also aids with pain relief, reduces muscle tension, detoxification, and more. On the contrary, details about the Bon-Flame remain scarce, like how it interprets the intensity of the heat coming from the burner flame.

Images courtesy of Yamaha