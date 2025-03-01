Believe it or not, the Beau River Tiny House by Havenwood Tiny Homes can comfortably sleep six people despite its modest length of just 17 feet (5.2 meters). That’s due to its clever interior layout divided into functional living spaces. It adapts an “upside-down” setup to ensure the home caters to natural daily living habits like sleeping, dining, and bathing.

Built on a double-axle trailer, it looks unassumingly simple with its metal exterior reminiscent of shipping containers. But paired with wood accents and a sliding glass door, the house looks homey. Meanwhile, the compact interior feels welcoming and comfortable with an efficiently maximized layout.

To the right of the Beau River Tiny House is an elevated living room accessible via a few steps. It has a sofa bed that can easily double as extra sleeping space for a guest and a large window occupies its adjacent wall, opening up the space to outside views and sunlight to make it look spacious.

The space under the living room is utilized to accommodate a double bed. This area has a low ceiling so crawling in for a sleep is the best way to get inside. Meanwhile, the entrance leads directly to a kitchenette furnished with a sink and a two-burner propane-powered stove. Then at the opposite end of the home is the bathroom accessible via a sliding door and it has a toilet and a shower.

Havenwood Tiny Homes designed the Beau River Tiny House to have all windows on one side lined up along the entrance door. Then the other side has a line of overhead storage cabinets. The house, which gets its power via a standard RV-style hookup, would make a great ADU or temporary shelter.

Images courtesy of Havenwood Tiny Homes