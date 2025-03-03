Australia’s Ridgeline Tiny Homes built a solar-powered house that exudes both modern elegance and country charm. The Marrangaroo may be tiny at just 8.4 meters long. But it’s fully equipped to sustain a family on and off the grid thanks to its clever interior layout.

Built with a black steel framework on a double-axle trailer, the house maximizes interior space with careful indoor and outdoor integration. Operable glass windows allow for natural sunlight and ventilation to get inside the home. Meanwhile, a double glass doorway opens up the interior to natural outside views, creating a feeling of openness.

As with other tiny houses, the Marrangaroo opens directly to a cozy living room equipped with a sofa and a wood-burning stove. The highlight of the house is the kitchen, which has modern appliances for cooking. It has a full-size refrigerator, an oven, a sink, a propane-powered four-burner stove, and even a dishwasher.

Moreover, there are ample storage cabinets and a breakfast bar with stool seating that overlooks outside views through expansive glazing. The bathroom is at the opposite end of the living area and has a well-sized shower, sink, and a composting toilet. The inclusion of a washer/dryer unit enhances its functionality as a laundry room.

Despite its compact size, the Marrangaroo tiny house hosts two bedrooms placed on opposite ends of the house on the upper level. These are loft bedrooms so there isn’t much headroom but both are equally comfortable. A storage-integrated staircase leads to this area which has a walkway that bridges the two bedrooms. One room boasts a skylight for stargazing but they each offer privacy.

Images courtesy of Ridgeline Tiny Homes