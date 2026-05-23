YETI has been making superior quality chillers for years, with its hard coolers known for their excellent cold retention and robust construction. But the brand’s latest drop, the Roadie 8, may be the most compact in its collection of hard coolers. Yet, it offers the same cooling prowess as its larger counterparts, even those five times its size.

This is a grab-and-go solution for picnics, games, quick escapades, and more. A lot of thoughtful decisions went into the design, or as YETI’s head, Chris Welch, told Gear Patrol, “We approached this very much in the way we approach our other coolers.” He added, “We looked at where people are using our current products and maybe overextending them. You think of the daily job site, the sidelines and bleachers, behind the driver seat.”

Hence, the focus wasn’t on insulation, which is already a given with the brand’s renowned PermaFrost insulation. But on both efficiency and portability. One obvious change with the Roadie 8 is the carrying handle, which YETI calls SmallHaul. The handle is reminiscent of those found in the brand’s discontinued coolers from ten years ago. It features a soft underbelly for a comfortable grip, offering a simple “grab-and-go solution” ideal for single or half-day outings. An Allen key removes the SmallHaul in case you want it to trade for the lightweight strap.

Moreover, Roadie 8 sets itself apart from its predecessors with a single latch lid for swift, one-handed access to its contents. It can store a dozen 12-oz cans. Additionally, it has tie-down slots for use on the back of ATVs, boats, and other small vehicles, and is compatible with Roadie accessories, including a child safety lock. It drops on June 9, but those with YETI accounts get it early on May 26.

Images courtesy of YETI