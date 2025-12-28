Holden’s Hybrid Down Crew is perfect for any cold-weather excursions in the urban jungle or the wilderness. It offers stylish warmth and comfort, and a blend of lightweight strength and flexibility to keep up with your adventures.

It comes in a sweater silhouette packed with technical materials for ultralight performance wear. This apparel represents a significant advancement in ski sweater technology, with an innovative construction that makes it effective for use in alpine environments. Its shell is made with 7D Japanese Ripstop nylon, which comprises 53% Polyester, 38% Nylon, and 9% Spandex Polartec Powerstretch Pro.

This is a featherlight yet strong material that offers great tear strength and wind resistance. It is breathable, soft on the skin, and resistant to abrasion and flexing. The shell also has DWR coating for water resistance. Meanwhile, Holden’s Hybrid Down Crew uses ethically sourced and fully traceable 80/20 down and 600 fill power insulation.

It provides optimal core warmth without the added bulk, making it ideal to wear on serious outdoor activities and in demanding alpine conditions. Moreover, the integration of TecnoStretch fleece on the arms and body allows unrestricted movements. It delivers enhanced mobility and breathability during high-performance activities.

Holden’s Hybrid Down Crew elevates your winter layer system. It offers a great balance of lightweight insulation with technical stretch fabrics and provides both protection and flexibility on the slopes and more. Other features include a side zipper for easy on-and-off access. This is technical performance wear that looks and feels equally comfortable on the slopes and on the streets. For a complete getup, pair it with Holden’s Hybrid Down Sweatpants.

Images courtesy of Holden