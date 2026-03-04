Berg Offroad added the CX4 to its lineup of camper trailers following the release of the CX6 and the CX3. This caravan expands into a comfortable mini-lodge to sleep four.

It borrows the 17.5 x 6.6 x 7.5-foot shell of its predecessors. But features a three-person layout customizable with an optional fourth berth. It brought back the slide-out rear bedroom module from the CX6 but with a scaled-down bed measuring 79″ x 59″.

It’s a noticeable downsize from the 79″ x 73″ (200 x 185-cm) “king XL” bed in the CX6. This main bed joins a three-quarter bed accessible from the vis-a-vis dinette located in front of the rear slide-out. An optional 69″ x 34″ single bed can be added to the right-side expansion module to complete a four-person setup.

Meanwhile, the CX4 dedicates the external area near the side of the entry door to the kitchen pantry and fold-down countertop. Cooking equipment is accessible from a larger dual-slide setup by the entryway. It houses a dual-burner stove/griddle, sink, small drying rack/secondary work area, and storage options for cooking tools and utensils.

There’s a 90L fridge/freezer in the slide-out in the nose box beside the primary galley house. A secondary fridge slide can also take the place of the drawer stack on the stove/sink slide-out. Meanwhile, the bathroom/toilet is at the camper’s front-end and a 270-degree swing-out awning provides shaded coverage on the trailer’s galley side.

The CX4 comes with a 100-Ah lithium battery, a 1,600-W Victron inverter, and shore power hookup. It also has a pair of traction boards at the front. This caravan weighs 1,200-kg and sits on a galvanized steel ladder frame. It has a leaf spring-cushioned 2.5-ton solid axle holding the 17″ steel wheels in place.

Images courtesy of Berg Offroad