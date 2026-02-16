As much as we want to own every limited edition release of our favorite footwear, there are times when circumstances make it almost impossible. It could be the pricing, number of examples, and region. For instance, HOKA is reportedly dropping a Japan-exclusive colorway for the STEALTH/TECH Mafate 2 and STEALTH/TECH Speedgoat 2.

Unless you are presently in the country or know someone who can snag a pair for you, the only option left would be the resale market. We know resellers typically tack on a substantial premium if the SKU is remarkably in demand. If you’re lucky, there might be a group that can secure certain items for import.

We wish you the best of luck as the duo of trail-running silhouettes appears to be quite stylish. The STEALTH/TECH Mafate 2 and STEALTH/TECHv Speedgoat 2 sport a “Walnut/Cast Iron” colorway. Earthy shades on rugged shoes are usually a hit among outdoor enthusiasts, hence expect the sneakers to quickly sell out.

Starting with SKU: 1171910, it features a hexagonal two-tone mesh fabric upper with rubberized detailing. Faux leather elements adorn the heel, vamp, and mesh tongue, with HOKA branding on select surfaces. Meanwhile, SKU: 1171891 adopts a similar presentation, albeit with a distinctive aesthetic.

Instead of a slimmer upper, this variant is slightly on the chunky side with its faux leather upper. Of course, underneath is a hexagonal mesh layer for breathability and comfort. Both new additions to the STEALTH/TECH collection use flat shoelaces and Vibram outsoles for reliable traction.

“This season’s STEALTH/TECH COLLECTION reinterprets the icons of the past from an ultra-modern technical perspective, while maintaining a calm appearance and unique changes in visibility due to reflective materials,” writes HOKA.

