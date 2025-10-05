Backyard BBQs, camping, picnics, and other outdoor gathering around a fire is fun until the soot and smoke starts to invade the senses. The crackling of wood over fire may be soothing and its heat comforting especially during chilly days. But burnt wood also produces so much smoke. Thankfully, smokeless fire pits are now widely available in the market just like the all-new Summit 24 Fire Pit from Solo Stove.

It lets you enjoy the camp fire experience without worrying about the smoky residue. Great for five to seven people, it delivers “the pinnacle of smokeless fire pit performance.” This is the brand’s most advanced outdoor fire pit design yet, featuring taller, brighter, and more mesmerizing flames.

Moreover, the Summit 24 Fire Pit is also Solo Stove’s easiest fire pit to use ever. It’s easy to start a fire thanks to its patent pending Quick-Strike Cone that delivers an easy-light fire in seconds. You can choose classic kindling or add the brand’s Fire Starter Gel to start up a fire that lights up to 3x faster than traditional kindling.

It produces ultra-clean, low smoke fire thanks to an upgraded smokeless technology powered by Signature 360-degree Airflow and an upgraded secondary burn system. Moreover, its low-profile (shorter wall) design gives everyone a front-row seat to Solo Stove’s Signature Flame, which creates the tallest and brightest flame compared to tough competitors.

Meanwhile, its built-in stand gives the Summit 24 Fire Pit flexibility to use on multiple surfaces. Its premium stainless steel construction ensures its corrosion resistance and durability. Then its tool-free removable ash bin makes cleanup a breeze.

Images courtesy of Solo Stove