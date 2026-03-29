Kayaking is fun, but can also be troublesome as it involves hauling around bulky and hefty boats, whether foldable or not. Lubbock, Texas-based kayaker/entrepreneur Adam Mulsow solves this problem with the original Pontos, a kayak that packs down to the size of a small tent. He’s back with an upgrade, aptly called Pontos 2.0.

Its skin-on frame makes this kayak extremely lightweight compared to traditional folding kayaks. It weighs just 3 kg and folds down to the size of a two-person rolled-up tent.

One of the upgrades in Pontos 2.0 includes an internal keel pole that runs the length of the center of the kayak’s hull, allowing it to track straight across flat water. It also uses a heavier-weight 840D TPU nylon fabric instead of the original’s 420D in high-stress areas. These include the reinforced sections at either end of the boat and the area where the ribs connect to the keel. Moreover, the seat fabric gets a boost from 70D to 210D.

Additionally, the newer version opted for two larger ribs for the frame instead of four small rib sections to simplify the setup and strengthen the support around the cockpit. It also now features injection-molded fittings for added durability, instead of the previous SLS-printed fittings.

Pontos 2.0 retains the original frame, which is comprised of individual sections of carbon fiber tubing. Custom-designed polymer fittings and a lengthy shock cord run through the tubes to connect them. The entire setup takes just about five to seven minutes. When unpacked, the waterproof skin of heavy-duty TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane)-bonded nylon pulls tight around the frame. Then the skin zips up across the top, the seat is inflated and secured inside the cockpit.

Images courtesy of Adam Nicholas Mulsow