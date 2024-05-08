Yeti has added a quintessential must-have for coffee lovers to its ever-growing Rambler family. Complementing the collection’s lineup of insulated mugs is the Rambler French Press, which sets itself apart from its kind with its lid and plunger design.

This newly released coffee maker is double-walled vacuum insulated, much like all the Rambler Drinkware vessels, to keep your drink (coffee or tea) hot until the next pour. It is also made tough and durable for outdoor adventures.

The Yeti Rambler French Press is made from kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel, making it resistant to rust and punctures. Likewise, it has a rubber base to keep it stable and prevent it from toppling or sliding on the counter/table.

But what sets this coffee maker apart is its “Twist-to-lock Lid” which is reminiscent of the brand’s Stronghold lids featured on some of its travel mugs. The lid not just prevents spillage but also preserves the interior temperature by locking in heat. Then there’s the GroundsControl Filter on the plunger, which according to Yeti, halts the brewing process to prevent over extraction.

It separates the grounds from the brewed coffee, this way you don’t get java that tastes too bitter or sour. Instead, it locks in a balanced flavor in every cup. Conveniently, the vessel of the Yeti Rambler French Press can serve as a pitcher without its plunger or lid. In this case, you can also purchase a separate Twist-to-Lock MagSlider Pitcher Lid. This coffee press is available in 34oz and 64oz size variants and is the colors of Navy, Big Wave Blue, Tropical Pink, Rescue Red, and White.

Images courtesy of Yeti