Why settle for fast food or packed lunches when you can have freshly cooked meals even while camping, tailgating and more with the Rivian Travel Kitchen. Designed for the Rivian R1 and beyond, it brings convenience to outdoor cooking using powerful induction burners.

This portable cooking station caters to culinary adventures. One side holds two induction cookers with nine adjustable heat levels and an output of up to 1500W. You can fry, braise, sear, and turn the outdoors into your personal kitchen. Meanwhile, the opposite half is a sturdy surface dedicated for food prep.

This area also comes with a built-in slide-out drawer to store loose items like knives, forks, spoons, and other cutlery. The Rivian Travel Kitchen has its own food-safe chopping board made from recycled paper and wood pulp. When it gets dark, plug the added magnetized hang-out lights to the cooker for illumination. These lights offer four dimmable settings so you can have bright light while cooking. You can also dim the lights to set the mood.

It also comes with two poles for you to hang the lights. These poles have their dedicated spot on the cooking station to keep them sturdy. When it’s time to pack up, it folds into a compact carrying case with an ergonomic handle for portability. It weighs 18.59 kg with its carrying bag, measures 52.95″ long when closed and 26.45″ when opened.

The Rivian Travel Kitchen has a width of 16.14″ and a height of 2.95″ when opened and 5.90″ when closed. A 7.5 feet long cord lets you plug the machine to the 120V outlet of your R1s, R1Ts, or any other 120V outlet with 15amp capacity, for that matter.

Images courtesy of Rivian Gear