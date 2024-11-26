If the cozy warmth indoors starts to feel boring, switch things up with an outdoor barbecue. We have yet to meet someone who does not like grilled food. The smoky aroma and distinct flavor of ingredients cooked over charcoal or wood are mouthwatering. Keep your gas grill in storage and use the KUDU 3 Blaze Package instead.

This freestanding model is practically effortless to assemble and take apart, which makes it ideal for camping. No need to build a fire pit from scratch, so you can just real until it’s time to fire up this bad boy. The bundle is a holiday special edition that ships with a set of accessories for the full grilling experience.

There are cheaper options in the market, but the build quality and performance will match what you pay for. We’ve gone through many bargain bin grillers and these barely last a year. In contrast, the Grill 3 in your KUDU 3 Blaze Package boasts a heavy-gauge steel construction with a coat of high-temperature ceramic.

With proper cleanup, care, and storage, expect this cooking equipment to last years or even decades. Protect it from the elements with the included weatherproof cover. Adjustable legs ensure the stainless steel grill grate is at an ergonomic level.

Don’t forget to position the charcoal grate properly at the bottom for optimal airflow. Mount the cast iron pan and grill top on the two elevation bars. Adjust the heat by raising and lowering these components for the best results. The KUDU 3 Blaze Package is also compatible with a wide range of optional add-ons to get the most out of your outdoor barbecue.

