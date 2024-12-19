There will come a time when the type of gifts we want to receive completely changes. Sure the latest in tech, gaming, automotive, fashion, and other manly stuff are still welcome. Nevertheless, who knew kitchen appliances would bring so much joy? Anyway, we’re certain your friends or family will also appreciate the same thing. Our pick is the Ninja Foodi FlexBasket Air Fryer.

The debate continues as to whether air frying food is healthier than traditionally submerging everything in hot oil. Most health experts say the benefits are not as significant as many claim them to be, but we’ll take it as a win anyway.

Ninja supplies some of the best blenders money can buy and we expect its air fryers to be just as competitive. With a seven-quart MegaZone basket to cook and serve large portions, it’s a must-have for feeding big appetites. Another cool feature of the Foodi FlexBasket Air Fryer is the divider.

With this in place, you can cook two different dishes separately. Ingredients do not mix, while the Dual Zone Technology lets you adjust temperatures and times for each 3.5-quart section. There is more than enough room to fit a 6-pound roast for a hearty feast.

Activate Match Cook to quickly copy one zone’s settings to the other, while the divider ensures no spillovers. It also comes with two crisper plates for even heat distribution. Choose from six cooking functions: Dehydrate, Reheat, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, and Broil.

As with any Ninja kitchen appliance, the Foodi FlexBasket Air Fryer is only available in black. It measures 18.19″ x 11.81″ x 11.26″ (LxWxH) and weighs roughly 17 lbs. A lengthy 32″ cord allows you to plug it in with enough clearance for overall safety.

Images courtesy of Ninja