A sumptuous meal always bring people together for fun and chatter. A perfectly cooked stake, for one, always gets a second round of serving and 9w.’s Modular Grill Plate (MGP) guarantees this is so regardless of the cooking fire.

When it comes to cooking steaks, temperature is key to getting that tender and juicy interior. Heat from different cooking source can affect the outcome. But this plate works with any kind of fire, be it from a bonfire, gas stove, ceramic, electro or induction cooker.

No matter the heat source, it cooks steaks evenly because of its even heat distribution. 9w.’s Modular Grill Plate has excellent heat conductivity and soaking properties thanks to its 0.2-inch–thick aluminum-clad three-layer steel construction.

It has the heat retention of stainless steel and the heat conductivity of aluminum. There are two stainless steel layers sandwiching aluminum with the outer (or lower) a SUS439, which is compatible with induction cookers. Meanwhile, the upper/inner is SUS304 for excellent corrosion resistance.

The aluminum spreads the heat evenly across the inner layer, which also sends the heat back down to prevent drops in temperature even with the food just resting on the plate. Moreover, 9w.’s Modular Grill Plate offers versatile functionality simply by switching out the module parts.

You can mix and match the handles and stands to fit your cooking needs. Thanks to its modular setup, it also makes cleaning a breeze. Likewise, it doesn’t need coating on the surface since it’s stainless steel. It’s also compact and lightweight for outdoor use.

