Part cooler, part backpack, the YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler offers a storage solution for a day’s worth of food and drinks. It stays with you no matter the adventure thanks to an ergonomic design that allows for comfort and mobility.

This cooler goes where other coolers can’t because of its portability. It comfortably straps on your back for hands-free hauling. For added storage, the exterior comes with a HitchPoint system to strap MOLLE or other modular packs.

The YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler uses the innovative MagShield Access that works on powerful magnets to create an ultra leak-resistant shield. The wide mouth stays open when you need it to. This way you can easily load in bottles, cans, food, or ice. It stays sealed during travel with a gentle push.

Moreover, this handy travel gear ensures your food and drinks stay cold using ColdCell Insulation, which uses cell foam technology to lock the cold in and the heat out. This way your refreshments stay fresh for longer periods. The overall build of the cooler is also something to brag about.

The YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler features YETI’s DryHide Shell made from high-density fabric that withstands UV rays and punctures. To help extend the life of the cooler, both the interior and exterior are treated to be mildew resistant.

As its name entails, this cooler offers 20 liters of storage. In perspective, that’s 18 regular-sized cans in a 2:1 can to ice ratio. It’s best to use the large YETI Thin Ice since it’s optimized for soft coolers.

The YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler is rugged and durable yet boasts stylish aesthetics. It even comes in three colorways: Bimini Pink, Navy, and Charcoal.

Images courtesy of YETI