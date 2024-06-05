Since its launch in 2008, Yeti has released various products ranging from tumblers, coolers, and other drinkware, including the recently-released French Press Coffee maker. Nearly two decades since, the company has decided to add a flask to its offering, simply called the Yeti Flask.

Described as “over-engineered,” this drinking vessel is BPA-free and built tough, portable, and stealthy. It’s made to resist rust and punctures using kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel. This way, it can survive adventures in the outdoors and even a quick toss in your bag. You also don’t have to worry about wasted drinks during transport as this flask is leak proof.

Meanwhile, its exterior features DuraCoat Colors that don’t peel or crack so it stays looking brand new. Speaking of appearances, the Yeti Flask features a sleek silhouette with a curved design so it seamlessly fits in your pocket and offers a secure and comfortable grip.

Then there’s the easy twist cap and it also comes with a stainless steel funnel for effortless pouring or decanting from larger bottles. On the downside, this is a single-wall flask. This means, it’s not advisable to use with hot beverages. It’s designed for cold drinks only and also not for carbonated or perishable beverages.

The Yeti Flask has a 7-ounce capacity and is sized for on-the-go tipples at 5.3″ high and 3.4″ wide. It is available in various colors to suit your preference. These include White, Tropical Pink, Rescue Red, Black, Navy, and Stainless. This flask makes a great Father’s Day gift and pairs well with Yeti’s Shot Glasses.

Images courtesy of YETI