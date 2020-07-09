The Yeti Daytrip Lunch Box ensures your food stays warm for long so you actually get to enjoy a fresh meal after several hours of work.

Lunch boxes do not have to be bulky and hefty, enough to persuade you to eat out instead of bringing home-cooked meals to work or to school. You can have the compact ones as well that provide insulation among other basic requisites of a lunch box.

The Yeti Daytrip Lunch Box is one such pack that gives you something to look forward to during mealtime. Packed with insulation power, it keeps food fresh for hours. It uses a lightweight, closed, “Coldcell” foam that has superior temperature-holding power. The foam also flexibly folds over as not to affect the insulation.

Take it anywhere with you: to the beach, at work, at school, or to a picnic, this lunch box features a classic yet functional appeal. It has a water-resistant exterior to protect your food from unwanted moisture that could eventually lead to spoiled food. It also holds on its own during travel. The bottom is molded to give it a good landing pad so you don’t have to worry about putting it inside a backpack or touting it along with your bags. After all, there’s nothing more unappetizing than having water, juice, soup, or other liquids spill all over inside.

The Yeti Daytrip Lunch Box comes weighs 1.1 lbs. and provides enough room for a sandwich, fruit, juice, and more with its storage space that measures 9 3/4″ × 7 3/4″ × 2 1/2″. It comes in the colors navy, charcoal, and coral.

Images courtesy of Yeti