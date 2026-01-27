Pocket knives don’t have to look too serious or utilitarian. For the EDC enthusiast, a slight design variation in the collection makes for an eye-candy viewing. Take the CIVIVI Purr, for instance, which features an aptly adorable detail integrated into its design.

This flipper knife makes a cute addition to your collection, literally. It features a 1.83-inch-long reverse tanto blade that deploys with a quick flip of the index finger or thumb, whichever you feel comfortable. It swivels out via ceramic ball bearings.

When in closed position, the flipper button appears like cat ears. It’s strategically positioned above two stainless steel screws made to look like eyes, under which is an engraved drawing of a cat’s muzzle. Hence, the CIVIVI Purr name.

Meanwhile, there’s a reversible pocket clip and the thoughtful use of a flipper blade action allows easy, one-handed operation. The blade features a flat grind and stonewashed for added durability.

Moreover, the 0.1-inch-thick blade in the CIVIVI Purr is crafted from Nitro-V stainless steel, which offers high toughness and corrosion resistance, and excellent edge retention. It has just the right amount of jimping to help with pushing the blade back into a closed position.

Meanwhile, the handle in this EDC knife is G10, a high-pressure fiberglass laminate known for its strength, high durability, and moisture resistance. it’s a non-slip material making it ideal for use in tactical or kitchen knives.

The CIVIVI Purr clocks at an overall length of 4.61″ and measures just 2.9″ long when closed. It’s very pocket friendly at a weight of just 1.44oz and width of 0.88″.

Images courtesy of CIVIVI