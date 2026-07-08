Since it’s peak hiking season in certain regions right now, enthusiasts are probably in the mood for big-ticket purchases. Maybe some new hiking gear and even a high-end RV if the budget is enough. Leisure Travel Vans is making it difficult to say no after dropping fresh details regarding the 2027 Unity.

As the company’s flagship model, it boasts an overall length of around 25 feet. What follows is a width of a little over 7 feet and a height of approximately 10 feet (including the roof-mounted A/C module). Elsewhere, the camper van has a 170″ wheelbase. It’s built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 dual rear-wheel chassis.

The donor vehicle is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 diesel engine and a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. The 2027 Unity powertrain outputs 208 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, clients have six floor plans to choose from. These are the TBX, Murphy Bed Lounge, Corner Bed, Rear Lounge, Twin Bed, and FX. Of course, these come with a fair share of tweaks.

Among the upgrades (standard/optional) are a pull-down faucet, removable rubber flooring, an over-the-air (OTA) TV antenna, four-point leveling jacks, and Starlink Mini internet connectivity. The cabin also features LED lighting, premium cabinetry, Corian countertops, Ultrafabrics upholstery, a Truma AquaGo Comfort Plus water heater system, and others.

To power the electronics and appliances, it uses a smart lithium battery system. Next, there’s a 3,000W inverter for compatibility with 120V devices. It should be compatible with solar panels, but a Flex Power 4000e generator with an auto-start function is always on standby. Each 2027 Unity can likewise deploy a legless awning with lighting for al fresco relaxation or dining.

Images courtesy of Leisure Travel Vans