The TiCal Pro from InnoZoom was a success and loved by many who found its keychain design a valuable feature in a caliper. But the makers didn’t just stop there. Using customers’ feedback, they completely rebuilt the design to make it more intuitive and precise. Hence, the birth of the TiCal Pro 2.0.

One of the suggestions was to incorporate dual scales on the caliper, which is essential for any handyman work. It eliminates the guesswork or manual calculation, resulting in a continuous workflow. But some sacrifices had to be made so it could focus on one function: to get the measurements right.

Hence, the multi-tools from last year’s original version had to go, including the bottle opener and ruler. The TiCal Pro 2.0 is strictly a precision instrument, featuring deep laser-engraved synchronized dual scales (inch and mm), as customers requested. You read both measurements simultaneously, so there’s no pause.

Moreover, it boasts a high degree of measurement accuracy with its amazing 0.01″ and 0.1mm vernier resolution. Its jaws measure the outer diameter of a shaft, bolt, and more, while its tail handles depth measurements. Lastly, glide the system for interior measurements, such as the bore of a spacer.

The TiCal Pro 2.0 now has an adjustable damping control, and the jaw slides smoothly on a ceramic ball-glide system. You can adjust the sliding resistance according to your preference with a standard T5H driver. It retains the GR5 titanium build, which offers lightweight strength and excellent corrosion resistance, and remains keychain-friendly. It has four integrated tritium slots(1.5*6mm) for visibility in low-light conditions and is available in Sandblasted Titanium and PVD Black finishes.

Images courtesy of InnoZoom