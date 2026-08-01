Keep your pet pooch comfortable at home or outdoors with the YETI Boomer dog bed. The company states that it’s built to go “in the woods, on the beach, or at home.” It’s built tough, yet offers a cozy spot for your dog (or even cat) to sleep or relax.

This isn’t your typical dog bed that loses its cushioned comfort over time or sags under heavy weight. Instead, it offers optimum comfort for your pooch no matter where the adventure takes you. This way, you can always have your best bud with you on your adventures.

The Boomer dog bed features a quilted foam sleeping surface and raised pillow bolsters to support your dog’s head. It stays dry with a waterproof HydroBarrier base that prevents moisture from seeping through and soaking the bed when placed on damp ground, making it ideal for use by the pool or at the beach.

The waterproof base also ensures the bed stays dry when accidentally splashed with water underneath. When it gets dirty, it’s just a hose-down clean-away. Additionally, the cover in this bed is removable and machine-washable for easier cleanup and maintenance.

The Boomer dog bed is available in navy and olive colorways. The small bed measures 30W x 23D x 7.3H inches and weighs 8.8 lbs., while the larger version measures 39.5W x 30D x 7.3H inches and weighs 5.2 lbs. YETI says the large bed is suited for dogs weighing between 35 and 75 pounds, while the smaller version is for smaller breeds under 356 lbs.

Images courtesy of YETI